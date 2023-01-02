NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 36 28 4 4 60 138 82 Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94 Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94 New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105 Pittsburgh 36 19 11 6 44 121 109 N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104 Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 Buffalo 35 18 15 2 38 138 118 Ottawa 37 17 17 3 37 112 116 Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131 Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 98 124 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138 Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 Vegas 39 25 12 2 52 131 111 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 Colorado 35 19 13 3 41 105 101 St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

San Jose 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.