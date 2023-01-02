SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 21 15 4 2 0 32 87 56 Roanoke 24 15 8 1 0 32 79 61 Evansville 25 14 9 2 0 30 81 80 Birmingham 23 14 8 1 0 29 94 75 Huntsville 23 14 8 1 0 29 76 71 Knoxville 24 13 8 1 2 29 83 70 Fayetteville 24 12 10 2 0 26 72 76 Quad City 23 11 10 1 1 24 62 67 Pensacola 24 12 12 0 0 24 88 87 Macon 21 4 15 2 0 10 57 87 Vermilion County 22 3 18 1 0 7 44 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.