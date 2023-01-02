NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|386
|393
|New England
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|341
|312
|e-N.Y. Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|290
|305
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|384
|334
|Tennessee
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|339
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|258
|395
|e-Houston
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|257
|389
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|x-Baltimore
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|334
|288
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|280
|332
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|347
|353
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|465
|356
|x-L.A. Chargers
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|353
|e-Las Vegas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|382
|387
|e-Denver
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|256
|331
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|455
|328
|x-Dallas
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|461
|316
|x-N.Y. Giants
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|349
|349
|e-Washington
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|295
|337
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|296
|328
|e-New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|323
|335
|e-Atlanta
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|335
|369
|e-Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|337
|367
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|395
|414
|Detroit
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|433
|411
|Green Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|354
|351
|e-Chicago
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|313
|434
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|412
|264
|Seattle
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|388
|385
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|291
|365
|e-Arizona
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|327
|411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Dallas 27, Tennessee 13
Atlanta 20, Arizona 19
Cleveland 24, Washington 10
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Jacksonville 31, Houston 3
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
N.Y. Giants 38, Indianapolis 10
New England 23, Miami 21
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10
Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24
San Francisco 37, Las Vegas 34, OT
Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10
Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.