Max rewards for reporting illegal logging in Taiwan raised to NT$5 million

The bureau encourages people to help stop 'mountain rats' and protect Taiwan's mountains and forests

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/02 21:05
(Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The maximum reward for reporting illegal logging leading to a criminal prosecution has been raised to NT$5 million (US$165,000), Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau said in a press release.

The Forestry Bureau recently announced that an amendment to the country’s forest protection regulations raises the maximum reward for reporting illegal logging from NT$3 million to NT$5 million to encourage people to help stop “mountain rats” — a term used in Taiwan to describe illegal loggers and timber thieves — and protect the mountains and forests in the country.

The bureau stated that the bounty for reporting illegal logging will be issued in two stages. In the first stage, the tipster will receive NT$50,000 if the case is referred to the local prosecutor's office by the police. After the prosecutor's office indicted the offender, the informant can then receive a bonus equivalent to 10% of the market value of the stolen goods, and the maximum amount has been raised to NT$5 million, the bureau added.

When making a report, the public can call the 0800-000-930 24-hour toll-free line, or report on Line @山老鼠雷達站.
illegal logging
Forestry Bureau
mountain rats

