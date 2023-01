Monday At Balewadi Stadium Pune, India Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 6-0, 6-3.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Manas Manoj Dhamne, India, 6-2, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Jaume Munar (7), Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Alex Molcan (5), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.