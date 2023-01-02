Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Revenue, Latest Trends, and Forecast 2030

The global liquid biopsy market accounted for $1,204.20 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach at $6,804.90 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028. Liquid biopsies are non-invasive blood tests that detect tumor DNA & RNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are released into the blood from the primary tumors and metastatic sites. This results in liquid biopsy to be potentially less expensive as compared to surgical biopsies. Currently, there are several liquid biopsies in development for oncology. These technological applications and services are being developed for various purposes from research to screening & early detection, assessing biomarker, and providing insights on prognosis & treatment selection. Moreover, some of these tests focus on specific cancer and others are being developed as screening tool for multiple solid tumor cancers.

Key Market Segments: List of key players profiled in the report;– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc;– Biocept Inc.;– Guardant Health Inc.;– Illumina, Inc.;– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.;– Johnson & Johnson;– Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings;– MDxHealth SA;– QIAGEN N.V;– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ArcherDX, Inc., CellMax Life, Epigenomics AG, GRAIL Inc., Freenome Holdings Inc, and others.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1805

Liquid biopsy is a simple and precise alternative to surgical biopsies, which allows physicians & surgeons to detect & treat cancer at an early stage and acquire tumor information through blood samples. Liquid biopsy also enables the detection of cancer recurrence at earlier than traditional diagnosis methods. Early diagnosis enabled by liquid biopsy tests help healthcare professionals to improve various cancer treatments.

Rise in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, advantages of liquid biopsy technology, surge in demand of non-invasive procedures, and favorable government initiatives supplement the market growth. However, lack of awareness about cancer and its risk factors, along with limited access to advanced cancer diagnostics technologies in developing regions are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, advantages of liquid biopsy over traditional invasive diagnostics methods is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The liquid biopsy market is categorized on the basis of product & service, cancer type, circulating biomarker, end user, and region. By product & service, it is divided into kits & reagents, platforms & instruments, and services. By cancer type, it is classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and other cancers. By circulating biomarker, it is categorized into circulating tumor cell, extracellular vesicle, circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA], and other biomarkers. By end user, it is classified into hospital & laboratory and government & research centers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global liquid biopsy market with current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2028 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market



BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

– Kits & Reagents

– Platforms & Instruments

– Services

BY CIRCULATING BIOMARKER

– Circulating Tumor Cells

– Extracellular Vesicles

– Circulating Tumor DNA [ctDNA]

– Other Biomarkers

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1805

BY CANCER TYPE

– Lung Cancer

– Breast Cancer

– Colorectal Cancer

– Prostate Cancer

– Liver Cancer

– Other Cancers ?

BY REGION

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1805

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com