Infection Control Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

The global infection control market was valued at $32,613.75 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $38,616.77 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT – 3M Company – Belimed AG – Ecolab Inc – Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products) – Getinge AB – Matachana Group – Miele Group (Steelco SpA) – MMM Group – Sotera Health Llc – Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation) LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.) – Danaher Corporation (Metrex Research Llc) – Reckitt Benckiser – Pal International

The growth of the infection control market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures, increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, surge in geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. In addition, rise in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals, and pharmaceutical & medical device companies further boosts the growth of the market.

Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi. Infection can be classified into various types, which include hospital acquired infections (HAIs), ear infections, eye infections, lung & respiratory infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, sexually transmitted infections, and stomach & intestinal infections. These infections can be controlled through a number of products such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. Protective barrier products include surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and others.

Moreover, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, increase in use of E-beam sterilization, surge in awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19 is another factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the infection control market. Conversely, rise in adoption of single use medical nonwovens and devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The infection control market is segmented into product & service, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is categorized into sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. By sterilization, the market is divided into sterilization product, contract sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories.

The sterilization product segment is further classified into heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, and other sterilization equipment. The contract sterilization services segment is further divided into ethylene oxide sterilization, e-beam sterilization, gamma sterilization, and others. The sterilization consumables & accessories segment is further classified into sterilization indicators and packaging accessories. By cleaning & disinfection products, the market is divided into disinfectants, disinfectors equipment, and others. The disinfectants segment is further divided into wipes, liquids, and sprays. By protective barriers, the market is categorized into medical nonwoven and gloves. The medical nonwoven segment is further divided into surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service

– Sterilization

o Sterilization Product

? Heat Sterilization Equipment

? Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

? Radiation Sterilization Equipment

? Other Sterilization Equipment

o Contract Sterilization Services

? Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

? E-beam Sterilization

? Gamma Sterilization

? Others

o Sterilization Consumables & Accessories

? Sterilization Indicators

? Packaging Accessories

– Cleaning & Disinfection Products

o Disinfectants

? Wipes

? Liquids

? Sprays

o Disinfectors Equipment

o Others

– Protective Barriers

o Medical Nonwoven

? Surgical Gowns

? Face Masks

? Coveralls

? Others

o Gloves

– Endoscope Reprocessing Products

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

