Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size, Report, Trends, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2030

The erythropoietin drugs market was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in number of patients suffering from anemic conditions induced due to cancer, HIV and ESRD treatment, favorable reimbursements, and increase in commercialization of EPO biosimilars are the major factors for the market growth. However, side effects such as arterial hypertension, iron deficiency, influenza-like syndrome, and longer treatment period (4-6 weeks) hampers growth of erythropoietin drugs market. Availability of numerous biosimilars has rendered low-cost options for patients, therefore, increased adoption rates for EPO drugs particularly in developing regions, which boosts the market growth. Furthermore, commercialization patterns for erythropoietin biosimilars, readily available reimbursements, favorable government regulations, and awareness regarding benefits of EPO therapeutics contribute toward growth of erythropoietin drugs market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT – Amgen Inc. – Biocon, – Celltrion, Inc. – Intas Pharmaceuticals – Johnson & Johnson – Hospira Inc. – Intas Pharmaceuticals – LG Life Sciences Ltd. – Roche – Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1801

Erythropoietin is a glycoprotein hormone synthesized in the bone marrow that controls and regulates mechanism of erythropoiesis (production of red blood cells). These erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are used for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia. Improved recombinant DNA technology has led to development of synthetic forms of erythropoietin such as epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa, epoetin-omega, and epoetin-delta.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global erythropoietin drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of erythropoietin used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Epoetin-alfa

– Epoetin-beta

– Darbepoetin alfa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:– : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1801

By Application

– Anemia

– Kidney Disorders

Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1801

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com