Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The global ultrasound devices market was valued at $8,475.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,535.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. KEY MARKET PLAYERS – Konica Minolta Inc., – Esaote SpA, – Fujifilm Corporation, – General Electric Company, – Hitachi, Ltd., – Koninklijke Philips N.V., – Mindray Medical International Limited, – Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., – Siemens Healthcare – Toshiba Corporation. List of other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report): – Canon Medical Systems Corporation. – Analogic Corporation. – Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. – CHISON, Mobisante, Franciscan Health Inc. – ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

Ultrasound devices used in imaging are mainly classified into five different types, namely 2D Ultrasound, 3D Ultrasound, 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices. 2D ultrasound devices, which are the most commonly used in practice, provide flat, two-dimensional, black and white images of internal body parts and the fetus in pregnant women.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1802

Ultrasound devices is use to visualize internal body structures such as muscles, tendons, blood vessels, and others. It is an imaging machine that uses sound waves to generate images of internal body structures to find the source of a particular disease or malfunction in body parts such as tendons, joints, muscles, blood vessels, and others. Ultrasound devices are also used for examining pregnant women and the brain and other functionalities in infants. These devices offer a great level of assistance in medical imaging, as the ultrasound waves are non-invasive, safe, and do not make use of ionizing radiation.

The growth of the global ultrasound devices market is majorly driven by rising incidence and prevalence rate of chronic diseases that demand medical imaging for their diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Further, owing to increase in technological advancements in ultrasound imaging such as 4D and high frequency focused ultrasound devices, a rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures, and increasing awareness among people regarding the importance of early disease diagnosis as a preventive measure are expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent FDA regulations for approval of ultrasound devices, and lack of skilled and experienced personnel to operate these devices are restraining the market growth.

Ultrasound devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, device display, device portability, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into two major device segments, namely, diagnostic ultrasound systems and therapeutic ultrasound systems. Based on the type of device display, the market is categorized into two major devices, namely, color ultrasound devices and black & white (B/W) ultrasound devices. Based on device portability, the market is categorized into two major devices, namely, trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices and compact/handheld ultrasound devices. Based on application, the market is categorized into six major segments, namely, radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, urology, vascular and other emergency clinical applications. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global ultrasound devices market trends from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

? The ultrasound devices market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

? The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

? A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

? The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Display Device Type

– Color Ultrasound Devices

– Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices

By product type

– Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

o 2D Imaging Systems

o 3D & 4D Imaging Systems

o Doppler Imaging

– Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

o High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

o Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1802

By Application

– Radiology/General Imaging

– Obstetrics/Gynecology

– Cardiology

– Urology

– Vascular

– Others

By Device Portability

– Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

– Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1802

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com