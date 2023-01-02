Dialysis Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2030

The global dialysis market was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. KEY MARKET PLAYERS – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA – Baxter International Inc. – Nipro Corporation – B Braun Melsungen Ag – Nikkiso Co., Ltd. – Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.) – Angiodynamics Inc. – Asahi Kasei Corp. – Davita – Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

This market growth is attributed to surge in incidences of kidney related diseases and problems associated with kidney transplants as kidney transplantation involves a major surgery, a donor match, and a lifetime regime of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body refutation against the organ. In addition, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are projected to further supplement the global dialysis market growth. Conversely, rise in complications related to dialysis treatment such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding are anticipated to obstruct the growth of the market in the coming years.

Similarly, reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impedes the growth of the market, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount & duration between these countries and does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage. On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach and surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. The procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). It can be performed in two ways, namely; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis (HD), a filter is used to remove the waste products and extra fluids from blood. The purified blood is then reintroduced into the patient’s body. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called peritoneum and a dialysis solution to clean and purify blood and reinstate it into the patient’s body. Both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis work on a similar principle of purifying blood and removing toxins from the patient’s body, when kidneys are unable to function normally.

The dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, Product & Service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is further classified into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). On the basis of Product & Service, it is divided into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. Equipment is further categorized into dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and others. Consumables are classified into dialyzers, catheters, and transfer sets. On the basis of end users, it is bifurcated into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the dialysis market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hemodialysis

? Conventional Hemodialysis

? Short Daily Hemodialysis

? Nocturnal Hemodialysis

o Peritoneal Dialysis

? Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

? Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Products and Services

o Equipment

? Dialysis Machines

? Water Treatment Systems

? Others Dialysis Equipment

o Consumables

? Dialyzers

? Catheters

? Other Dialysis Consumables

o Dialysis Drugs

o Services

By End User

o In-center Dialysis

o Home Dialysis

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

