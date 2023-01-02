Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The global animal vaccines market was valued at $9,093.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,780.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. KEY MARKET PLAYERS,- Merck & Co.,- Zoetis Inc.,- Ceva Sante Animale,- Sanofi S.A.,- Romvac,- Vaxxinova GmbH,- Biovac,- Anicon Labor GmbH,- Merial,- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmb

The market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in adoption of companion animal worldwide and rise in the awareness about animal health with respect to livestock and pet animal. In addition, increase in meat and milk consumption and rise in the emergence of zoonotic diseases supplement the animal vaccines market growth.

Veterinary vaccines play a significant role in the protection of animal and public health, ensuring efficacy in the productivity of food animal sufficing the feed of ever-increasing human population. Animal vaccines have also reduced the risks posed by heavy dosage of antibiotics to food and companion animal. Veterinary vaccinations not only benefit animal health but also have a major effect on the public health by aiding in elimination of zoonotic diseases, which transmit from animal to humans. Injecting against rabies vaccines in domestic animal and wildlife helped in maximum elimination of human rabies in the developed countries. Developments in the genetic engineering technology have led to the production of new vaccines such as gene-deleted marker vaccines, virus-like-particle vaccines, recombinant modified live virus vaccines, chimeric vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Utilization of animal vaccines on large scale is necessary to enable effective control of animal diseases and requires vaccines to be available at affordable prices. Technological advancements in vaccine technology helps achieve reduction in the cost of veterinary vaccines.

However, high cost of vaccine production and storage and unnecessary excessive vaccine administration to animal hamper the market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding animal welfare among pet owners hinders the expansion of the animal vaccines market. The animal vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. By animal type, the market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. The companion animal segment is further segmented into cats and dogs. The livestock animal segment is further classified into cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and others (goats, horses, asses, camel, and others). By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Attenuated Vaccines

– Inactivated Vaccines

– Subunit Vaccines

– Toxoid Vaccines

– Conjugate Vaccines

– Recombinant Vaccines

– DNA Vaccines

By Animal Type

– Companion animal

o Dogs

o Cats

– Livestock animal

o Cattle

o Pigs

o Poultry

o Sheep

o Others

– Aquaculture

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? Australia

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

