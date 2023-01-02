Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2030

The global clinical nutrition market size was valued at $313.578 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $552.503 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019-2026. KEY MARKET PLAYERS,– Abbott Laboratories,– B. Braun Melsungen AG,– Danone Nutricia,– Baxter International Inc.,– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,– Perrigo Company Plc,– Pfizer Inc,– Nestle S.A,– Lonza Ltd,– Hero Nutritionals Inc,The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report),– Quantel laser,– Nidek CO., LTD.,– Topcon Corporation,– DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l.,– SharpLight Technologies,– Sciton, Inc.,– Alma Lasers

Clinical nutrition product is a type of pharmaceutical product that helps to keep a patient healthy. It helps to improve the metabolic system by providing adequate supplements such as minerals, vitamins, and others. Clinical nutrition diagnose and treat diseases that affect the intake, intestinal absorption, and metabolism of constituents of the diet, and help promote health through prevention of diet-related diseases. It works in both acute and ambulatory care settings, which includes cardiac rehabilitation, renal dialysis, diabetes, pediatrics, nutrition support, cancer, trauma, wellness centers, and community-based intervention programs.

There is an increase in the demand for clinical nutrition owing to increase in chronic and lifestyle related disease such as inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes mellitus. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population and rise in population of a baby boomers further contributes to the market growth. Moreover, rise in R&D investments made by government in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and stringent regulations restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in advancements in clinical nutrition. Further, rise in demand of the clinical nutrition in the emerging countries such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA and increase in home care usage of the nutritional products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global clinical nutrition market players.

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, end user, and region. By route of administration, the market is classified into oral, enteral, and parenteral. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and geriatric. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Route Of Administration

– Oral

– Enteral

– Parenteral

By Application

– Cancer

– Neurological Diseases

– Gastrointestinal Disorders

– Metabolic Disorders

– Others

By End User

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Geriatric

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

