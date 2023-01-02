Traditional Wound Management Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Key Players, and Forecast 2030

The global traditional wound management market was valued at $5,247.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $7,635.0 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.70 % from 2021 to 2028. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT,– B.Braun Melsungen AG,– BSN Medical,– Cardinal Health,– Derma Sciences Inc.,– Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.,– Medtronic PLC,– Medline Industries, Inc.,– Molnlycke Health Care AB,– PAUL HARTMANN AG,– Smith & Nephew

Gauze, lint, plasters, bandages (natural or synthetic), and cotton wool are traditional wound dressings that are dry and used as primary or secondary dressings to protect the wound from infection. It is used in the chronic wound treatment such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Its application also includes its use for major surgeries to treat surgical wounds as well as various acute wounds such as burns and trauma.

The global traditional wound management market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into gauze, bandages, absorbent cotton, and others. By application, it is classified into acute wound and chronic wound. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The factor that drives the traditional wound management market growth includes rise in occurrence of diabetes due to unhealthy lifestyle of people. Moreover, increase in prevalence of acute wounds such as burn, trauma and chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers drive the growth of the traditional wound management market. In addition, application of traditional wound management products in various surgical wounds and surge in geriatric population further boost the growth of the market. However, increase in development and adoption of advanced wound care products are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, improvements in regulatory environments in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Gauze

– Bandage

– Cotton

– Others

By Application

– Acute wound

– Chronic Wound

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Home Healthcare

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Other

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

