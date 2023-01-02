Endodontic Consumables Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Share, and Forecast 2030

World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 2.3 billion population was reported to be diagnosed with caries of permanent teeth across the globe. KEY MARKET PLAYERS,– Brasseler USA,– Coltene Holding AG,– Danaher Corporation,– Dentsply Sirona Inc.,– DiaDent Group International,– FKG Dentaire SA,– Ivoclar Vivadent AG,– EdgeEndo,– Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd,– Septodont Holding

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1234.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1956.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 2.3 billion population was reported to be diagnosed with caries of permanent teeth across the globe. Moreover, the geriatric population is more vulnerable to dental disorders and tooth loss due to weakening of jaw muscle and intake of more medication, which reduces saliva flow making teeth more prone to tooth decay. For instance, as per the data published by UN, 962 million population were present above the age of 60 years in 2017, which is expected to double to nearly 2.1 billion by 2050.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1790

Endodontic is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It includes various procedures such as root canal therapy or endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth.

The global endodontic consumables market is majorly driven by rise in geriatric population; an alarming increase in the prevalence of dental disease & condition such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and dental pulp; a surge in demand for the root canal procedure; advancement in technology for the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene and upsurge in dental tourism.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70.1% of the population aged above 65 years and more was reported to be diagnosed with periodontal diseases. Thus, rise in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of periodontal disease is expected to propel the demand for endodontic consumables, which, in turn, augments the market growth. Furthermore, endodontic consumables play an important role in the global healthcare sector. Manufacturing of different devices of endodontic consumables such as endodontic file, obturator and permanent endodontic sealer is used in the root canal procedure. Moreover, rise in investment and activities in R&D by various healthcare sectors for development of new endodontic consumable devices drive the growth of the global market.

In addition, rise in adoption of new technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the endodontic consumables market growth. For instance, in May 2019, KaVo Kerr, launched the element e-motion Endodontics motor with next-generation adaptive motion technology. The new endodontic devices provide higher cutting efficiency and greater protection against file separation, transportation and deformation. On the contrary, side effects and risk associated with endodontic consumables is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The endodontic consumable devices are mostly used in root canal procedure. This can have severe side effects such as brittleness of teeth. The Increase in disposable incomes of emerging economies accelerates the overall state of the economy of the country, which leads to the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and increase in the healthcare expenditure. This encourages many key players to enter these emerging markets, thus anticipating a lucrative growth opportunity for the endodontic consumables market.

The endodontic consumables market is segmented into product, end user, and region. Depending on the product, the market is segmented into endodontic files, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. Endodontic files are dental surgical instruments used while performing root canal treatment. These instruments are employed to clean and shape the root canal. Further, the endodontic file segment is classified into materials and type. Under the material, the endodontic consumables market is classified into stainless steel files and alloy foils. Under the type, the endodontic consumables market is classified into a handheld RC file and rotary file.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1790

Based on the end user, the global market is categorized into dental clinic and hospital and dental academic research institute. Dental clinics constitute a major portion of the endodontic consumables market and are expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. These include small physician offices that focus on daily, medical needs for a variety of dental conditions. At regional level, the endodontic consumables market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global endodontic consumables market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

? A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

? The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global endodontic consumables market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Endodontic File

o By Material

? Stainless-steel File

? Alloy File

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- :https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1790

o By Type

? Handheld RC File

? Rotary File

– Obturator

– Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

– Dental Clinic

– Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1790

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com