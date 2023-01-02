Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global ophthalmic operating room microscope market was valued at $7,632 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $11.947.64 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. List of key players profiled in the report,– Barkey GmbH & Co. KG,– Boekel Scientific,– BioLife Solutions Inc.,– Cardinal Health, Inc.,– General Electric Company,– Helmer Scientific,– Sartorius AG,– Sarstedt AG & Co. KG,– Terumo Corporation,– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,,ARCOX TMC GROUP, LABCOLD, Abbott, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG.

Rise in prevalence geriatric population and increase in effectivity of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries acts as the key driving forces of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market. In addition, upsurge in prevalence of various eye-related diseases globally is expected to propel the market growth. However, increase in custom tax restricts the medical devices import, which limits the growth of the market.

Ophthalmic operating microscope is designed to provide high contrast and detailed imaging of all regions of the human eye. An apochromatic lens will provide high light transmission, permitting high-quality imaging at lower light intensities. Certain models of ophthalmic surgery microscope provide multiple lighting options such as the ability to switch between halogen and xenon. An ophthalmic surgical microscope can either be fixed or adjustable, and some models provide an observer set of binoculars, some of which can independently adjust the focusing mechanism.

Moreover, high cost of maintenance is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, extensive research & development efforts in ophthalmology and evolution in ophthalmic imaging are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. The global ophthalmic operating room microscope market is segmented into configuration, application, end user, and region. On the basis of configuration, the market is fragmented into on caster, wall mount, table top, and ceiling mounted. By application, it is categorized into LASIK, cataract surgery, keratoplasty surgery, trabeculectomy, and others. Depending on end user, it is differentiated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Configuration

– On Casters

– Wall Mount

– Table Top

– Ceiling Mounted

By Application

– Cataract Surgery

– Keratoplasty Surgery

– Trabeculectomy

– Others

By End User

– Hospital & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

