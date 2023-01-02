Gloves Market Size, Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size and Forecast 2030

The global gloves market is accounted to be at value $48,011.33 in 2017 and expected to reach $1,18,508.55 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2025. List of key players profiled in the report,– 3M Co.,– Ansell Ltd.,– Cardinal Health, Inc.,– Globus (Shetland) Ltd.,– Hartalega Holdings Berhad,– Honeywell International Inc.,– Kimberly-Clark Corp.,– Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd,– Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad,– Top Glove Corp. Bhd,– Semperit AG Holding,– Atlantic Safety Products Inc.,– The Glove Co.,– Supermax Corporation Berhad

The global gloves market is driven by the factors such as increase in rubber production, rise in concerns regarding safety and hygiene, and surge in number of end users. In addition, rise in awareness among the healthcare service provider regarding hygiene and advancements in technology are further uplifting the growth of the market. Gloves are a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) which is designed to protect staff from microbial contamination, or from contact with certain chemicals, and cross-transmission from healthcare associated infections. In addition, the gloves are categorized into medical/examination glove and industrial glove which is used in various fields.

Further, protective gloves should be selected on the basis of the hazards involved, but should always be worn when handling infectious materials, radioactive materials, chemicals, and harmful temperature extremes. The demand for gloves is witnessing a boost in the market due to increase in infectious disease and COVID-19 across the globe. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule in December 19, for banning use of the most powdered medical gloves. Further, it was estimated that according to the Eagle Protect in the U.S around 300 billion disposable gloves are used annually across various industries.

However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, developing economies and untapped markets is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of the market during forecast period. The global gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and country. Based on the type, the market is segmented into disposable sterile gloves, disposable examination and protective gloves, and consumer gloves. In addition, disposable sterile gloves is further divided into disposable surgical sterile gloves, disposable examination sterile gloves, and other sterile gloves.

Further, disposable examination and protective gloves is further divided into disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves, disposable latex examination and protective gloves, disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves, and other disposable examination and protective gloves. Based on industry the market is segmented into medical, horeca, cleaning, beauty, food and drinks, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, electronics, construction, and others, Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2021 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Disposable Sterile Gloves

o Disposable Surgical Sterile gloves

o Disposable Examination Sterile gloves

o Other Sterile gloves

– Disposable examination and protective gloves

o Disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves

o Disposable latex examination and protective gloves

o Disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves

o Other Disposable examination and protective gloves

– Consumer gloves

By Industry

o Medical

o Horeca (food)

o Cleaning

o Beauty

o Food and Drinks

o Pharmaceutical

o Chemical

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Construction

o Others

– By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

