Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2030

The Western Europe sterile gloves market was valued at $ 2,338.89 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 4,761.13 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2025. LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT,– Ansell Limited,,– Berner International Gmbh,,– Cardinal Health, Inc,,– Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd,,– Meditrade Gmbh,,– Medline Industries,,– Supermax Corporation Berhad,,– Semperit Ag Holding,,– Shield Scientific,– Top Glove Corporation Bhd

In addition, surge in number of end users, rise in number of surgical procedures, and increase in awareness related to sterile gloves among the emerging economies are expected to supplement the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology related to development of novel sterile gloves are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the future. Sterile gloves are primarily used in healthcare and other related industries, as a protection measure to avoid cross infection between caregivers and patients. Over a period, various variants of sterile gloves have been developed, such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene. Each variant renders a unique benefit over conventional gloves; which, in turn, increases its applications in various industries such as food services, clean rooms, and industrial applications. For instance, nitrile gloves are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, and offer longer shelf life than latex gloves.

The major factors that drive growth of the Western Europe sterile gloves market is rise in concern related to safety and hygiene, coupled with novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture-resistant, and control latex-associated infections. However, highly competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hampers the market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for Europe sterile glove manufacturers in the future.

The sterile gloves product market is segmented on the basis of material, type, and country. On the basis of material, it is divided into latex sterile gloves: powder-free, latex sterile gloves: powdered, neoprene sterile gloves, polyisoprene sterile gloves, nitrile sterile gloves and others. On the basis of type, it is segmented into surgical gloves, examination gloves, and cleanroom gloves. By country it is divided into Germany France, Italy, and Poland.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Latex sterile gloves: powder-free

– Latex sterile gloves: powdered

– Neoprene sterile gloves

– Polyisoprene sterile gloves

– Nitrile sterile gloves

– Others

By Type

– Surgical Gloves

– Examination Gloves

– Clean Room Gloves

