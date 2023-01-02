Taiwan's MAC calls on China to peacefully address cross-strait differences

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Monday (Jan. 2) called on China to relinquish military intimidation and conduct cross-strait relations peacefully.

China’s newly appointed Taiwan Affairs Office Director Song Tao (宋濤) published an article in the magazine “Cross-strait relations” on New Year’s Day, stating Beijing will carry out “extensive and in-depth consultations” with Taiwanese regarding “cross-strait ties” and “national reunification” in the new year.

In response, MAC said its cross-strait policy remains unchanged. President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) 2023 New Year's Day speech emphasized that "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" is the common responsibility and expectation of all parties in the region, it said.

“War has never been an option to solve problems; only through dialogue and cooperation, with the common goal of promoting regional stability and development, can the people be safe and happy," MAC said.

The council urged Beijing to face the reality of Tsai’s previously listed "Four musts" of the Taiwanese, which preserve the nation’s sovereignty, democracy, and freedom in a pragmatic manner. Only by abandoning a coercive, political approach and military coercion against Taiwan can both sides create the conditions for positive cross-strait interaction and the restoration of healthy and orderly exchanges in the future, MAC said.

On New Year’s Day, 2019, Tsai listed her “Four musts,” which call on the Chinese government to recognize the existence of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, respect the commitment of the nation’s 23 million citizens to freedom and democracy, peacefully address cross-strait differences “on a basis of equality,” and engage in negotiations with the Taiwan government or relevant authorities.