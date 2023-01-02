Europe Portable Power Station Market 2022 Booming Worldwide with Higher Revenue Growth by 2030

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Europe Portable Power Station Market. The comprehensive studies report on the Europe Portable Power Station Market is an analysis of all the factors that are thought to be important for each manufacturer to consider.
The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.
The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the industry forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.
COVID-19 Impact
Following the coronavirus pandemic, the market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the industry.
Major Key Players in the Europe Portable Power Station Market are:
- EcoFlow
- BluettiPower
- Duracell
- Jackery
- Lion Energy
Segmental Analysis:
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Europe Portable Power Station Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Segmentation Overview
By Power Source
- Hybrid Power
- Direct Power
By Type
- Lithium-ion
- Sealed Lead-Acid
- Fossil Fuel
By Capacity
- 0-100 Wh
- 100-200 Wh
- 200-400 Wh
- 400-1,000 Wh
- 1,000-1,500 Wh
- 1,500 Wh and above
By Application
- Emergency Power (Power on-board)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Off-grid Power
- Automotive
- Ships
By Sales Channel
- Online Sales
- Direct Sales
Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
