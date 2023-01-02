Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's Day

YouTuber made sure he was story of the day by professing love for fellow influencer

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/02 17:23
Joeman and his amour Niya celebrate their New Year's Day love. (Instagram, Joeman photo)

Joeman and his amour Niya celebrate their New Year's Day love. (Instagram, Joeman photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s top YouTubers made sure he got in with a New Year story on Sunday (Jan. 1) by uploading a picture of his sweetheart and wishing all his followers, “A happy new year! 2023 — hard work together,” along with an “in-love" emoji.

His amour is Niya (妮亞, ”niya840325”), a fellow influencer who posts mildly racey content on Instagram. It has been suspected for some time the pair are together, as followers noted they often upload pictures from the same place around the same time.

Niya responded publicly by saying, "Happy New Year everyone — please keep giving me advice in the new year,” and "I hope I did not scare anyone."

Joeman is said by StarStat to have 2.35 million subscribers and a net worth of US$1.78 million (NT$54.65 million). Joeman has been an influencer for the past 12 years and has grown his brand by posting mostly thoughtful and family-friendly content on YouTube, though he does have other social media accounts.

Reaction among Nya's 142,000 followers was mostly positive, though one of her fans did admit, "The only serious love in my life is ruined again ... How could this be?"

Niya also responded to a Dcard link discussing the hookup, according to Yahoo News! by adding that they had in fact been dating for more than two years. They wanted to make sure the relationship was stable before announcing it publicly, she said.

She praised Joeman’s charm, conversation, humor and handsomeness. Another story about the romance by SETN claimed Joeman saw a fortuneteller in June 2022, who said he might get married soon and met the woman of his dreams in 2019.

Comments included:

“Have you ever thought enough about how I feel?” (“crazy_man_jiaping”)

“This time it’s a bargain girlfriend” (“ping.h”)

“So the bubble bath sage model is this” (“dog5642")

“Thank you Nine Noodles for sharing the good news!!!! Happiness and congratulations to you.” (“jdl_365”)
Taiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's Day
Taiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's DayTaiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's DayTaiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's DayTaiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's Day
(Instagram, Joeman/Niya photos)
Nine Noodles
Joeman
bubble bath sage
Niya
Taiwan
New Year's Day

RELATED ARTICLES

CNN confuses Taiwan with Thailand on New Year's Eve show
CNN confuses Taiwan with Thailand on New Year's Eve show
2023/01/01 15:49
Taiwan reports 25,270 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25,270 local COVID cases
2023/01/01 14:47
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/01/01 12:45
Taiwan premier inspects main airport ahead of COVID tests for arrivals from China
Taiwan premier inspects main airport ahead of COVID tests for arrivals from China
2022/12/31 19:29
Taiwan Railways Administration receives Lunar New Year bomb threat
Taiwan Railways Administration receives Lunar New Year bomb threat
2022/12/31 17:38