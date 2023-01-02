Taiwan's Joeman declares love for Niya on New Year's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s top YouTubers made sure he got in with a New Year story on Sunday (Jan. 1) by uploading a picture of his sweetheart and wishing all his followers, “A happy new year! 2023 — hard work together,” along with an “in-love" emoji.

His amour is Niya (妮亞, ”niya840325”), a fellow influencer who posts mildly racey content on Instagram. It has been suspected for some time the pair are together, as followers noted they often upload pictures from the same place around the same time.

Niya responded publicly by saying, "Happy New Year everyone — please keep giving me advice in the new year,” and "I hope I did not scare anyone."

Joeman is said by StarStat to have 2.35 million subscribers and a net worth of US$1.78 million (NT$54.65 million). Joeman has been an influencer for the past 12 years and has grown his brand by posting mostly thoughtful and family-friendly content on YouTube, though he does have other social media accounts.

Reaction among Nya's 142,000 followers was mostly positive, though one of her fans did admit, "The only serious love in my life is ruined again ... How could this be?"

Niya also responded to a Dcard link discussing the hookup, according to Yahoo News! by adding that they had in fact been dating for more than two years. They wanted to make sure the relationship was stable before announcing it publicly, she said.

She praised Joeman’s charm, conversation, humor and handsomeness. Another story about the romance by SETN claimed Joeman saw a fortuneteller in June 2022, who said he might get married soon and met the woman of his dreams in 2019.

Comments included:

“Have you ever thought enough about how I feel?” (“crazy_man_jiaping”)

“This time it’s a bargain girlfriend” (“ping.h”)

“So the bubble bath sage model is this” (“dog5642")

“Thank you Nine Noodles for sharing the good news!!!! Happiness and congratulations to you.” (“jdl_365”)





(Instagram, Joeman/Niya photos)