Top Chinese diplomat urges more dialogue with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Chinese Foreign Minister and newly appointed Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Wang Yi (王毅), rang in the new year by urging dialogue with the U.S., while reiterating Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rhetoric regarding Taiwan in an essay published on Sunday (Jan. 1) in the CCP journal Qiushi.

Regarding U.S.-China relations, Wang said that Beijing has been exploring better ways to engage with Washington in the past year. The world in the 21st century must avoid repeating the mistakes of the Cold War, he said, adding that the two countries should have a better understanding of each other's domestic and foreign policies and establish dialogue rather than confrontation.

However, Wang still claimed that the Taiwan issue is the core of China's interests and the “insurmountable red line” of bilateral relations.

In response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to "scurry to Taiwan" despite China's warning, the CCP has “resolutely fought and resolutely countered” demonstrating our firm will to safeguard national sovereignty and security, Wang said. He claimed that more than 170 countries and international organizations have expressed strong support for the “one China” principle.

China resolutely opposes the "Cold War mentality" and "Indo-Pacific strategy" promoted by the U.S. and other nations, Wang said.