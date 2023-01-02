Taiwan reports 16,524 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 2) announced 16,602 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16,524 were local and 78 were imported, as well as 26 deaths.

The local cases included 7,443 males and 9,075 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of six local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 33 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 26 reported deaths, 13 were male and 13 were female. They ranged in age between 60 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-two had a history of chronic illness and 15 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Oct. 22 and Dec. 30 and died between Dec. 14 and Dec. 30.

The imported cases included 45 males and 33 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Dec. 2 and Saturday (Dec. 31).

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,889,346 cases of COVID-19, including 40,378 imported, while 15,299 people have succumbed to the disease.