Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 16,524 local COVID cases

26 deaths also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/02 14:46
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 2) announced 16,602 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16,524 were local and 78 were imported, as well as 26 deaths.

The local cases included 7,443 males and 9,075 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of six local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 33 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 26 reported deaths, 13 were male and 13 were female. They ranged in age between 60 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-two had a history of chronic illness and 15 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Oct. 22 and Dec. 30 and died between Dec. 14 and Dec. 30.

The imported cases included 45 males and 33 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Dec. 2 and Saturday (Dec. 31).

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,889,346 cases of COVID-19, including 40,378 imported, while 15,299 people have succumbed to the disease.
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 25,270 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25,270 local COVID cases
2023/01/01 14:47
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 43% to 25,674
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 43% to 25,674
2022/12/31 14:20
Taiwan local COVID cases spike by 43% to 27,220
Taiwan local COVID cases spike by 43% to 27,220
2022/12/30 14:10
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 39% to 27,803
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 39% to 27,803
2022/12/29 14:20
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 46% to 27,942
Taiwan local COVID cases surge by 46% to 27,942
2022/12/28 14:50