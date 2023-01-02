Alexa
Cloudy start to 2023 but bright weather beckons

Coming weekend set to be sunny after some dull conditions and rain in north

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/02 12:09
Precipitation for Taiwan over new year. (Apple Weather, Screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new year is set to continue with cloudy conditions nationwide and sporadic rain in north Taiwan, with the possibility of snow on mountains over 3,000 meters above sea level.

There is a heavy rain advisory for hilly areas in Yilan County up to Tuesday morning (Jan. 3). There were also wind advisories for: Keelung, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Lanyu and Ludao Islands, Penghu County, Kinmen, and Matsu.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is looking at temperatures in the north to range from 15-20 degrees Celsius, while central areas are warmer at 15-23 C, and it’s a comfortable 17-25 C down south. This weather pattern will likely maintain until Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The northeasterly winds bringing the chills are expected to calm down from Thursday (Dec. 5) and lead to higher temperatures all around. However, there could be rain in north and northeastern areas, with the forecast for next weekend looking good and sunny.
