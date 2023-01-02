Lithuania parliament speaker considering Taiwan trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaker of Lithuania’s parliament (Seimas), Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, is considering a trip to Taiwan this year, Liberty Times cited Lithuanian media as saying.

Despite China's disapproval and warnings, the Seimas speaker said she is still determined to visit the nation. Cmilyte-Nielsen said she is taking China’s possible backlash into consideration while planning the trip and weighing the consequences rationally.

However, Cmilyte-Nielsen agreed with the Lithuanian government’s response to China after facing economic coercion from Beijing, Liberty Times said. With regard to expanding relations with Taiwan, the Seimas speaker believes that Lithuania’s decision was correct and reasonable.

Cmilyte-Nielsen met with Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who visited Lithuania in July 2022 and invited her to visit the East Asian democracy. At that time, she advocated for an EU parliamentary delegation to go.

“I’d think that such a visit could demonstrate the maximum support for the democratic society of Taiwan as well as a very clear stance of those who love and defend democracy,” she said.

Before Cmilyte-Nielsen finalizes her Taiwan travel plan, a Lithuanian Seimas delegation led by Seimas National Security and Defense Committee Laurynas Kasciunas is expected to visit the nation from Jan. 8-15. The delegation will also include parliamentarians Edita Rudeliene, Eugenijus Sabutis, and Dovile Sakaliene.

They will meet with Taiwanese government officials and NGO representatives.