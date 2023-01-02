Alexa
Taiwan envoy to US seeks deeper bilateral ties in new year

Hsiao Bi-khim says peace, stability, economic prosperity are common goals

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/02 10:23
Taiwan envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim.

Taiwan envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) expressed the hope for closer bilateral relations, particularly in trade.

Following a Taiwan flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day in Washington, D.C., Hsiao said she wished to see Taiwan-U.S. relations grow deeper, CNA reported. Peace, stability, and economic prosperity are the common goals of Taiwan and the U.S., she said

The primary goal for the coming year is to advance bilateral economic and trade negotiations between the two countries, Hsiao said, adding that she hopes there will be concrete progress in the near future.

The representative highlighted Taiwan's security as an issue that the U.S. and the world attach importance to, per CNA. To maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the nation needs to build its own strength, she said.

Hsiao hoped that like-minded countries will continue to work together to maintain regional peace and stability so that Taiwanese can continue to work and live in peace and prosperity. The Chinese government's continuous suppression of Taiwan's international space is still the biggest challenge she said, pledging to work hard to find “breakthrough opportunities” to overcome this.
