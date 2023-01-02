Reese's 21 points, 17 rebounds lead No. 9 LSU past Vandy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds to maintain her streak of double-doubles in every game this season, and ninth-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with an 88-63 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Alexis Morris had 15 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) a 70-47 lead early in the fourth quarter, to go with her 12 assists and three steals.

Flau'jae Johnson scored 20 points, giving the LSU freshman 10 or more points in four of her last five games.

Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points for Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2), eclipsing the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season. But the Commodores struggled to find scoring otherwise, hitting 35.5% (22 of 62) of their shots.

Ladaz Williams scored 12 points and blocked four shots for LSU, which dominated inside, outrebounding Vanderbilt 53-22 and outscoring the Commodores 48-18 in the paint.

LSU took the lead for good when Reese's free throws made it 17-15 late in the first quarter.

The Tigers led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter when Jasmin Carson's 3 made it 38-26 and held a 45-43 lead at halftime after Morris' free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Harbison hit two of three 3-point attempts, scored seven of her points on nine free throws and also had seven assists. ... Jada Brown scored nine points, hitting three 3-pointers. ... Shot 9 of 21 from 3-point range as a team.

LSU: Is 14-0 for the third time ever and the first time since the 2005-06 season. The best start in program history is 15-0 in the 2002-03 season, when eight-time WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus was a freshman. ... Shot 53% (34 of 64). ... LSU now has 12 victories by 20 or more points this season, including in each of its first two SEC games this season.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: At Mississippi on Thursday.

LSU: Hosts Texas A&M on Thursday.

