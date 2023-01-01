SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 21 15 4 2 0 32 87 56 Roanoke 24 15 8 1 0 32 79 61 Evansville 25 14 9 2 0 30 81 80 Huntsville 23 14 8 1 0 29 76 71 Knoxville 23 13 8 0 2 28 81 67 Birmingham 22 13 8 1 0 27 91 73 Fayetteville 24 12 10 2 0 26 72 76 Quad City 23 11 10 1 1 24 62 67 Pensacola 24 12 12 0 0 24 88 87 Macon 21 4 15 2 0 10 57 87 Vermilion County 22 3 18 1 0 7 44 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 2

Huntsville 5, Roanoke 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Evansville 5, Peoria 1

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled