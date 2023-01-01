Alexa
English Standings

By Associated Press
2023/01/01 23:02
English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 16 14 1 1 40 14 43
Man City 16 11 3 2 44 16 36
Newcastle 17 9 7 1 32 11 34
Man United 16 10 2 4 24 20 32
Tottenham 16 9 3 4 33 23 30
Liverpool 16 8 4 4 33 19 28
Fulham 17 7 4 6 29 27 25
Brighton 16 7 3 6 28 24 24
Chelsea 15 7 3 5 19 17 24
Brentford 17 5 8 4 27 27 23
Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 17 21 22
Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17 25 18
Leicester 17 5 2 10 26 30 17
Leeds 16 4 4 8 23 29 16
Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 18 36 16
Everton 17 3 6 8 13 20 15
West Ham 17 4 2 11 13 22 14
Wolverhampton 17 3 4 10 10 26 13
Nottingham Forest 16 3 4 9 11 33 13
Southampton 17 3 3 11 15 32 12

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3

Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 0, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Brighton 3

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Leeds 1, Man City 3

Friday, Dec. 30

West Ham 0, Brentford 2

Liverpool 2, Leicester 1

Saturday, Dec. 31

Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Fulham 2, Southampton 1

Man City 1, Everton 1

Newcastle 0, Leeds 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 4

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 25 15 8 2 50 24 53
Sheffield United 25 15 5 5 43 22 50
Blackburn 26 14 0 12 30 30 42
Sunderland 25 10 7 8 37 28 37
Watford 25 10 7 8 30 28 37
Middlesbrough 25 10 6 9 38 32 36
Norwich 25 10 6 9 32 28 36
Luton Town 24 9 9 6 29 25 36
Millwall 24 10 6 8 29 26 36
Reading 25 11 3 11 29 35 36
West Brom 25 9 8 8 33 26 35
Swansea 25 9 8 8 35 34 35
QPR 25 10 5 10 27 30 35
Coventry 24 9 7 8 26 25 34
Preston 25 9 7 9 23 26 34
Birmingham 25 8 8 9 26 26 32
Stoke 25 8 6 11 28 33 30
Hull 25 8 6 11 28 41 30
Bristol City 25 7 7 11 31 34 28
Cardiff 26 7 7 12 20 29 28
Rotherham 25 6 9 10 28 36 27
Huddersfield 24 7 4 13 23 30 25
Blackpool 25 6 7 12 27 37 25
Wigan 25 6 6 13 25 42 24

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Watford 0, Millwall 2

Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1

Preston 1, Huddersfield 2

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1

Cardiff 0, QPR 0

Luton Town 2, Norwich 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Reading 2, Swansea 1

Burnley 3, Birmingham 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

QPR 0, Luton Town 3

Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry 0, Cardiff 0

Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 0

Wigan 1, Sunderland 4

West Brom 2, Preston 0

Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2

Friday, Dec. 30

Birmingham 0, Hull 1

Norwich 1, Reading 1

Swansea 4, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Burnley 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0

Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 24 16 5 3 43 25 53
Ipswich 24 14 7 3 46 24 49
Sheffield Wednesday 24 14 7 3 40 18 49
Barnsley 22 12 4 6 30 18 40
Derby 23 10 8 5 29 17 38
Bolton 23 10 7 6 27 20 37
Peterborough 23 11 2 10 39 28 35
Wycombe 24 10 5 9 30 26 35
Port Vale 23 9 5 9 24 31 32
Portsmouth 21 7 10 4 28 24 31
Exeter 24 8 7 9 37 36 31
Bristol Rovers 24 8 7 9 38 41 31
Oxford United 23 7 8 8 29 26 29
Shrewsbury 23 8 5 10 23 26 29
Lincoln 22 6 10 6 22 27 28
Cheltenham 22 8 4 10 17 23 28
Fleetwood Town 23 5 11 7 25 25 26
Charlton 23 5 10 8 33 34 25
Cambridge United 23 7 3 13 21 34 24
Burton Albion 24 5 7 12 32 45 22
Accrington Stanley 22 5 7 10 21 34 22
Milton Keynes Dons 23 6 3 14 22 33 21
Forest Green 24 5 5 14 20 46 20
Morecambe 23 3 9 11 19 34 18

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Peterborough 1

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1

Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0

Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Bolton 0, Derby 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4

Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2

Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 3, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0

Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0

Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1

Friday, Dec. 30

Derby 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 1, Bolton 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 23 16 5 2 35 12 53
Stevenage 23 14 6 3 34 17 48
Northampton 23 12 7 4 38 24 43
Carlisle 23 10 9 4 36 23 39
Swindon 24 10 8 6 28 24 38
Mansfield Town 23 11 5 7 32 29 38
Bradford 22 10 6 6 27 21 36
Salford 22 10 5 7 28 20 35
Barrow 23 11 2 10 29 28 35
Stockport County 22 10 4 8 33 22 34
AFC Wimbledon 23 9 7 7 28 26 34
Doncaster 23 10 4 9 28 33 34
Walsall 22 9 6 7 27 20 33
Tranmere 23 9 6 8 25 19 33
Sutton United 24 9 5 10 23 30 32
Grimsby Town 22 7 6 9 25 27 27
Crewe 21 6 7 8 18 27 25
Newport County 23 6 6 11 21 25 24
Harrogate Town 22 6 4 12 27 33 22
Crawley Town 23 5 6 12 24 37 21
Hartlepool 23 4 6 13 21 42 18
Colchester 23 4 5 14 20 31 17
Rochdale 22 4 3 15 18 35 15
Gillingham 22 2 8 12 7 27 14

___

Monday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle 1, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2

Gillingham 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1

Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2

Salford 1, Barrow 1

Stockport County 2, Crewe 0

Swindon 1, Walsall 2

Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Crewe 0, Carlisle 3

Barrow 1, Tranmere 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4

Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2

Northampton 1, Swindon 2

Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1

Walsall 0, Stockport County 2

Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3

Friday, Dec. 30

Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.