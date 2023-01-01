Cooler air to influence Taiwan’s weather this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seasonal northeasterly winds will continue to influence the weather in Taiwan until Wednesday (Jan. 4) before a cold front arrives Friday, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Wu said that the northeaster will continue to affect the weather on Monday, bringing occasional rain to the north and the east, while temperatures will continue to rise slightly, CNA reported.

The northeaster will strengthen slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing temperatures to drop a bit and bringing occasional rain to wind-facing areas. The weather in northern Taiwan will still be wet and cool on these two days, while the weather in central and southern Taiwan will be comfortable, the meteorologist said.

On Thursday, the northeasterly winds will weaken and temperatures will rise. Good weather is expected across Taiwan, with scattered rain possible in the east.

A cooler mass of air will affect the weather on Friday and Saturday, with localized short rain expected in the east on Friday. On Saturday, it will turn dry, and the weather will turn good, Wu added.