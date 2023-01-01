Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp hands out up to 45 months' salary as year-end bonus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp. (EMC) is reportedly handing out generous year-end bonuses to its employees, with some receiving a whopping sum equal to 45 months' salary, or NT$2 million (US$66,000).

In the first three quarters this year, the company reported a profit of NT$304.30 billion, a year-over-year increase of 92%, and earnings per share of NT$68.88, even though the container freight rates have declined 27 weeks in a row, Anue reported.

EMC gave out year-end bonuses equivalent to 40 months’ salary to its employees last year, which set a record for the highest year-end bonus ever paid out by a listed Taiwanese company. However, the shipping company broke its own record by announcing on Friday (Dec. 30, 2022) that it would increase this year’s year-end bonuses up to 45 months’ salary for employees with good work performance, media reported.

With an entry-level EMC employee making NT$40,000-50,000 a month, the year-end bonus lump sum they could receive is about NT$2 million.

According to the latest statistics compiled by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS), Taiwan’s median yearly salary was NT$506,000 in 2021. The NT$2 million year-end bonus is equivalent to an average worker’s four-year salary.

With the company issuing 10 months’ worth of salary as year-end bonuses in 2020, an EMC employee who has consecutively received good work performance evaluation would rake in a total of 100 months’ salary, or eight years' salary, as their year-end bonuses in the last three years.