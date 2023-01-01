Police arrest man for exposing himself in Taipei MRT station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei man was arrested for sexually harassing a young woman on the Taipei metro at Houshanpi Station on the blue Bannan Line in early December. The Taipei police squad in charge of security on the city’s MRT system made a press release about the incident on Sunday (Jan. 1).

On Dec. 4 at just before 10:00 p.m., the culprit, a 66-year-old man surnamed Chen, was caught on video leaning on a barrier behind a young woman at one of the MRT’s phone charging stations. While the victim was charging her phone, and unaware of his presence, Chen lowered his pants and began masturbating in the station.

A bystander in the station witnessed what Chen was doing. He photographed the man committing the lewd act and alerted the woman. The bystander then informed MRT personnel, who contacted the police, reported LTN.

Police officers used surveillance footage and EZ card transaction records to determine where Chen had boarded the MRT and where he exited the Houshanpi MRT Station following the incident.

Over several weeks, police were able to determine the places Chen frequented by using CCTV footage. After searching his regular whereabouts, officers eventually found him on the street in late December.

He initially denied the accusation, claiming that he simply removed his shorts to scratch himself because he had not bathed for many days. Officers were not convinced and he was arrested on the strength of the video and photographic evidence.

After Chen’s arrest, police learned he was previously charged with indecent exposure in an incident that occurred inside a train car on the MRT’s red line in August of 2021.

In late 2022, it was reported that the number of incidents of sexual harassment rose in comparison to those in 2021. The blue Bannan Line is also where the highest number of sexual harassment incidents are reported on Taipei’s MRT system.



Law enforcement warns would-be offenders that lewd behavior and sexual harassment on the MRT will result in a minimum penalty of NT$100,000, and may result in imprisonment for up to two years, depending on the severity of the offense.

If you witness or are the victim of sexual harassment, police ask you to draw attention to the incident. Cases should be reported immediately to MRT station staff and the police, who can be contacted by calling 110.