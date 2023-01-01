High-ranking Taiwan police officer from Tainan arrested in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-ranking Tainan police officer was arrested in Hsinchu County on Saturday (Dec. 31) after getting involved in an altercation leading to a car chase and gunfire, it was reported by multiple sources.

According to reports, a rank 4 police supervisor of the Tainan police force surnamed Chuang (莊) traveled to Hsinchu while off-duty. While in Hsinchu, he was accused of intimidating and attempting to extort money from a victim, who reported the incident to police in Hsinchu’s Hengshan Township.

When local officers arrived to investigate, Chuang, who was reportedly in his private vehicle, resisted arrest and attempted to flee the scene. He reportedly rammed his car into a police service vehicle, which led to local officers opening fire on the off-duty police supervisor, reported UDN.

Hsinchu officers reportedly fired nine shots at Chuang during the pursuit, and were eventually able to arrest him. The charges under which Chuang was arrested were not publically known at the time of this report’s publication.



Details of the incident are still being investigated. The Tainan City Police Department released a statement on Sunday (Jan. 1) in response to the incident.

The statement emphasized that the Department’s Chief Inspector has been dispatched with detectives to Hsinchu, and that the department will fully cooperate with local investigators. The statement, which included Director Zhuang by name, said that the department will not tolerate lapses in discipline among its officers.

Tainan Police Commissioner Fang Yang-ning (方仰寧) said that the case will be thoroughly investigated and guilty parties will be held to account, reported UDN.