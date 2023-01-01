Taiwan reports 25,270 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 1) announced 25,386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 25,270 were local and 116 were imported, as well as 20 deaths (including one imported case).

The local cases included 11,406 males and 13,840 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 24 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 134 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 19 reported domestic deaths, 12 were male and seven were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all were severe COVID-19 cases. Seventeen had a history of chronic illness, while nine had not received the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between November 23 and Thursday (Dec. 29) and died between December 23 and Thursday.

The imported cases included 56 males and 60 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Dec. 1 and Friday.

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,872,746 cases of COVID-19, including 40,307 imported, while 15,273 people have succumbed to the disease.