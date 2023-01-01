CNN confuses Taiwan with Thailand on New Year's Eve show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During live CNN broadcasts early Sunday morning (Jan. 1), Taiwan and Thailand along with their respective capitals were mixed up on at least three occasions.

At around 1 a.m. Taipei Time on Sunday, CNN Hong Kong correspondent Kristie Lu Stout asked the news agency's Taiwan correspondent in Taipei about the celebrations in Thailand, which is one hour behind. In an unfortunate labeling mishap, a headline appeared at 1:03 a.m. that read "Thailand's Capital Welcomes 2023" as the fireworks extravaganza at Taiwan's Taipei 101 tower flashed on the screen.

Next, at the 1:09 a.m. mark, the screen flashed the caption "Bangkok celebrates 2023," while still displaying fireworks from Taipei. CNN's struggles continued as a third screen capture taken at 3:37 a.m. which showed an actual image of fireworks in Thailand, but labeled the location "Bangkok, Taiwan."

Screenshots of the snafus quickly went viral. Taiwanese and foreign residents of the country are all too familiar with the seeming inability of many foreigners to distinguish between Taiwan and Thailand.

Twitter users had a field day with the botched captions:

"Thaipei is the capital of Thaiwan, a country led by Thai Ing-wen."

"Amazing, have seen plenty of Taiwan-Thailand mix-ups but never Bangkok, Taiwan...."

"Taipei is Thai! Taipei has always been Thai!'"

Comments on the Taiwan page for Reddit were similarly sarcastic:

"Can’t offend China if they are talking about Thailand."

"Wait, wait, wait... so the capital of Thailand is Taipei, Taiwan? Taiwan is a province of Thailand now? And even more outrageous, the capital city is no longer Bangkok but Taipei?!"

"The US will definitely defend Thailand...! or... was it Taiwan? Ah, whatever, can't find either on the map anyway!"

The #cnnnye host from Hong Kong keeps asking the the host from Taipei about Thailand and then he keeps correcting her time and again until finally she gets it. I don't know if anybody else has the recording but it's really embarrassing pic.twitter.com/TVjkR3Uy1s — @seansu@mastodon.social (@seansu) December 31, 2022