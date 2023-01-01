Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 1).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 15 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including 12 which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. Four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, and four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the median line.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 15 out of 24 PLA aircraft. (MND image)