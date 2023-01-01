Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

Taiwan used aircraft, naval ships, and land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/01 12:45
Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 1).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 15 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including 12 which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. Four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, and four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the median line.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Flight paths of 15 out of 24 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/12/30 10:28
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/12/29 10:00
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/12/28 10:06
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/12/27 10:29
Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country
2022/12/26 10:22