President Tsai warns of challenges ahead for Taiwan in new year address

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the morning of New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attended a flag raising ceremony at the President’s Office in Taipei and gave an address to mark the start of 2023.

The President wished the country a Happy New Year and thanked everyone for their joint efforts to overcome many challenges over the past year. While anticipating many challenges ahead in 2023, Tsai declared that her administration’s theme for the year is “With the People United, Taiwan Advances” (眾志成城, 台灣向前).

In her remarks, Tsai said that after three years of dealing with the COVID pandemic, and various economic and political pressures of 2022, Taiwan hopes for a year of health, safety, and economic stability in 2023. However, Tsai also warned that “The coming year of 2023 will not be easy.”

Tsai said she recognized the hardships that many in Taiwan have suffered as a result of the pandemic, prevention measures and the related global economic downturn. She emphasized that the goal of the government is to ensure the well-being of all citizens.

In the coming year, the world can expect the global economic situation to continue to deteriorate, with a high likelihood of food crises and energy crises that will affect many countries. Among nations facing political and economic challenges in 2023, “Taiwan will be no exception,” said Tsai, who also insisted that her government is preparing measures to help Taiwan overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

She outlined four major economic goals for her administration in 2023: to reduce the financial burdens of citizens, to stabilize the cost of living, to continue transforming the country’s industrial sector, and to maintain economic growth and momentum.

On Saturday (Dec. 31), the President’s office announced that it plans to inject NT$380 billion ($12.39 billion) of surplus tax revenue back into the economy to reduce the impact of a looming global recession. In her speech on Sunday, Tsai discussed how those funds will be used to secure people’s livelihoods and maintain economic growth despite risks posed by inflation and global supply chain issues.



Tsai also mentioned the government’s recent plans to strengthen national defense by reformulating the national conscription system. The changes, which will see longer terms of compulsory service for those born after 1994, will help Taiwan bolster its self-defense capabilities in the face of threats from China. Tsai asked for citizens to show their support for the armed forces moving forward.

In her remarks, President Tsai also extended a message to Beijing. “Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the common responsibility and expectation of all parties in the region," Tsai said. As everyone is experiencing many similar challenges, Tsai emphasized that cooperation and dialogue are the best means of solving mutual problems and preserving peace.

Another major point of Tsai’s New Year’s address was related to the recent explosion of COVID cases in China. As many Taiwanese citizens will return home from China for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, Tsai assured the country that relevant epidemic prevention measures will be implemented throughout the month of January to ensure the health of Taiwanese people will not be compromised.

Tsai closed her speech by emphasizing that her responsibility to ensure Taiwan is well prepared for the challenges ahead. To do that, she will prioritize bolstering national defense and economic safeguards to keep Taiwan safe, happy, and prosperous in the New Year.