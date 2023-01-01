McNeese defeats Lamar 81-62 in Southland opener

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Trae English scored 14 points as McNeese beat Lamar 81-62 on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

English added five assists and five steals for the Cowboys (5-10). Harwin Francois scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Scott shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Jakevion Buckley led the Cardinals (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and four assists. Chris Pryor added 11 points and two steals for Lamar. In addition, Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.