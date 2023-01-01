Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2

By Associated Press
2023/01/01 08:17
Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo tries to see past United States' Dylan Duke (25) and Finland's Oliver Kapanen during the second period of an IIHF wor...
Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo makes a save on the United States' Logan Cooley during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships...
Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo stretches to make a save during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against the Unite...
United States' Luke Hughes controls the puck as Finland's Brad Lambert defends during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships ga...
Finland's Niko Hameenaho looks for a rebound from United States goalie Trey Augustine during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey champions...
Finland's Niko Hameenaho takes a shot on United States goalie Trey Augustine during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game...
United States Luke Mittelstadt battles Finland's Ville Koivunen during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Saturday, De...
Germany's Julian Lutz (18) and Bennet Rossmy (15) battle for the puck with Czech Republic's, from left, Tomas Hamara, Marcel Marcel, Adam Mechura in f...
Czechia's Jiri Tichacek, left, scores on Germany goaltender Simon Wolf during the third period of a preliminary round game at the world junior hockey ...
Czech Republic's Petr Hauser, right, celebrates his goal in front of Germany's Julian Waser during the second period of a preliminary round game at th...
Switzerland's Kevin Pasche makes a save on Slovakia's Fillip during overtime of a preliminary round game at the world junior hockey championships in M...
Slovakia's Adam Gajan makes a save on Switzerland's Miles Muller during a shootout in a preliminary round game at the world junior hockey championship...
Switzerland's Rodwin Dionicio celebrates his game winning goal against Slovakia during a shootout in a preliminary round game at the world junior hock...

Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo tries to see past United States' Dylan Duke (25) and Finland's Oliver Kapanen during the second period of an IIHF wor...

Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo makes a save on the United States' Logan Cooley during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships...

Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo stretches to make a save during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against the Unite...

United States' Luke Hughes controls the puck as Finland's Brad Lambert defends during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships ga...

Finland's Niko Hameenaho looks for a rebound from United States goalie Trey Augustine during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey champions...

Finland's Niko Hameenaho takes a shot on United States goalie Trey Augustine during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game...

United States Luke Mittelstadt battles Finland's Ville Koivunen during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Saturday, De...

Germany's Julian Lutz (18) and Bennet Rossmy (15) battle for the puck with Czech Republic's, from left, Tomas Hamara, Marcel Marcel, Adam Mechura in f...

Czechia's Jiri Tichacek, left, scores on Germany goaltender Simon Wolf during the third period of a preliminary round game at the world junior hockey ...

Czech Republic's Petr Hauser, right, celebrates his goal in front of Germany's Julian Waser during the second period of a preliminary round game at th...

Switzerland's Kevin Pasche makes a save on Slovakia's Fillip during overtime of a preliminary round game at the world junior hockey championships in M...

Slovakia's Adam Gajan makes a save on Switzerland's Miles Muller during a shootout in a preliminary round game at the world junior hockey championship...

Switzerland's Rodwin Dionicio celebrates his game winning goal against Slovakia during a shootout in a preliminary round game at the world junior hock...

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.

The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday.

Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves.

Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.

In the other Group B finale in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. Rodwin Dionici, a defenseman for the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs, beat Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the tiebreaker.

In Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany 8-1. Jaroslav Chmelar had two goals and an assist for the Czechs.

Canada faced Sweden in the late game in Halifax.