Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky over Queens University 88-83

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Queens University 88-83 on Saturday night.

Blanton also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (8-6). Leland Walker added 19 points and Tayshawn Comer scored 13.

AJ McKee led the way for the Royals of Canada with 20 points and seven rebounds. BJ McLaurin had 16 points and Kenny Dye notched 11 points and seven assists.

NEXT UP

Eastern Kentucky's next game is Monday against Kennesaw State on the road, and Queens visits Bellarmine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.