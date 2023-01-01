Southern Utah secures 94-88 OT win over UT Rio Grande Valley

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 21 points and Southern Utah turned back UT Rio Grande Valley 94-88 in overtime on Saturday.

Jones shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range for the Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jason Spurgin added 18 points on 8-of-10 from shooting, eight rebounds and five blocks. Harrison Butler contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.

SUU's Maizen Fausett hit two free throws with 3:39 left in OT to tie the game at 82 and Dee Barnes gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good on a layup 49 seconds later. Butler's layup with 14 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 79.

Will Johnston led the way for the Vaqueros (8-6, 0-2) with 31 points. Justin Johnson added 25 points and three steals. Sherman Brashear totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

These two teams both play Thursday. Southern Utah visits Tarleton State while UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Seattle U.

