Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night.

Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.

Ray'Sean Taylor led the Cougars (10-5, 1-1) with 23 points. Lamar Wright had 12 points, while Damarco Minor tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southeast Missouri State visits UT Martin while SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.