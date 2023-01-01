Gardner-Webb secures 80-73 victory against High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Selden's 15 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat High Point 80-73 on Saturday.

Selden added nine rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs (7-7, 2-0 Big South). Kareem Reid added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. Lucas Stieber recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Abdoulaye finished with 23 points for the Panthers (8-6, 0-2). Jaden House added 16 points for High Point. In addition, Zach Austin finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Gardner-Webb visits Campbell and High Point hosts UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.