Williams scores 31 as Charlotte beats Louisiana Tech 68-66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams' 31 points led Charlotte over Louisiana Tech 68-66 on Saturday.

Williams also had six rebounds for the 49ers (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Aly Khalifa scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Montre' Gipson shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2) were led by Cobe Williams, who posted 21 points and three steals. Dravon Mangum added 17 points for Louisiana Tech. Isaiah Crawford also had 12 points.

Charlotte took the lead for good with 2:58 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Gipson to make it a 62-61 game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Charlotte visits Florida International while Louisiana Tech visits Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.