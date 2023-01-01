Mitchell scores 27, UMKC knocks off Omaha 75-59

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 27 points as UMKC beat Omaha 75-59 on Saturday.

Mitchell shot 7 for 15 (6 for 13 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Kangaroos (6-10, 2-1 Summit League). Shemarri Allen scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Allen David Mukeba Jr. recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Marquel Sutton led the Mavericks (5-10, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Frankie Fidler added 10 points, six assists and two steals for Omaha.

NEXT UP

UMKC plays Saturday against Oral Roberts on the road, and Omaha visits Western Illinois on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.