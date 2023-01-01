No. 3 Ohio State rebounds vs No. 14 Michigan to stay perfect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight game, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone No. 14 Michigan 66-57 on Saturday.

Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers. Ohio State has forced at least 20 turnovers in all but two of their games this season.

Cameron Williams paced the Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) with 18 points, and Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser each chipped in 10.

In the first half, there were a combined 23 turnovers and neither team could make an outside shot until late in the first half.

NO. 25 ST. JOHN'S 68, GEORGETOWN 48

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John’s dominated the second quarter to roll over Georgetown and extend the best start in Red Storm history to 13-0.

Unique Drake made four of five 3-pointers and added 18 points for St. John’s (4-0 Big East), which is now three shy of its longest winning streak set in the 1983-84 season. Kadaja Bailey added 12 points and Jillian Archer had nine with 17 rebounds.

Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 1-4).

