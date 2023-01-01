Merrimack beats Wagner 58-48

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor scored 16 points as Merrimack beat Wagner 58-48 on Saturday.

Minor also had 10 rebounds for the Warriors (3-13, 1-1 Northeastern). Ziggy Reid was 2 of 3 shooting and 7 of 12 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Jordan McKoy was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Brandon Brown led the Seahawks (8-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Delonnie Hunt added 11 points for Wagner. In addition, Zaire Williams had six points and four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Merrimack hosts Sacred Heart and Wagner travels to play Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.