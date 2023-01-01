Brown's 16 help Columbia beat Yale 62-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Avery Brown scored 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 62-60 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Columbia led 61-57 with 35 seconds left then held on for the win.

Brown shot 5 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions (6-10). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists.

August Mahoney led the way for the Bulldogs (10-4) with 17 points. Matt Knowling added 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams next play Friday. Columbia hosts Princeton and Yale hosts Dartmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.