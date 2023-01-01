Sevilla to acquire defender Badé on loan from Rennes

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla is set to boost its squad with the arrival of French defender Loic Badé on loan, the Spanish club said Saturday.

Sevilla said it reached an agreement in principle with French club Rennes for the 22-year-old Badé to finish the season on loan. The deal will include an option for Sevilla to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign, the club said.

Badé played the first part of the season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla is struggling to escape the relegation zone after it sold defenders Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos last summer.

