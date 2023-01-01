Alexa
Olise's corners set up Palace for 2-0 win over Bournemouth

By Associated Press
2023/01/01 01:49
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, third right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at...
Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bou...
Players stand for a minute of applause in tribute to Pele, who died on Thursday in Brazil at the age of 82, before the English Premier League soccer m...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira in the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at the Vital...
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, third right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at the Vitali...

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Crystal Palace picked up three points in its final game of 2022 with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he rose highest to meet Michael Olise’s corner and cushioned a header into the bottom right corner from the edge of the six-yard box in the 19th minute.

The midtable Eagles extended their lead in the 36th after Olise once again set up a teammate from a perfectly placed corner. This time it was Eberechi Eze, who wasted no time in curling a right-footed effort into the bottom left corner from close to the penalty spot.

Both teams paid tribute to soccer great Pele with a minute’s applause before the game started under heavy rain.

New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the field before kickoff.

Bournemouth is 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

