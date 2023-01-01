Happy New Year! Taipei 101 welcomes 2023 with stunning fireworks, 360-degree digital display

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s iconic tower, Taipei 101, marked the entrance of 2023 with the most extravagant fireworks display and light show in the country.

Foggy and wet conditions failed to put a damper on this year's fireworks extravaganza, which included 16,000 fireworks shells and ran for over five minutes. Taipei 101 had invited a crack team of specialists from across disciplines to implement this year's show.

This New Year's Eve show was organized by experts from the “three Golden awards,” the Golden Horse Award, Golden Melody Awards, and Golden Bell Awards. In addition to the fireworks, the display included a 360-degree digital display, feature beam lights, and lasers for the first time, and was witnessed by an estimated 1 million spectators.

According to Taipei 101, the theme for this year's festivities was “Embrace the World, Bling Your Dreams." Lighting artist Uno Lai (賴雨農) was hired to serve as the show's director and team members include video specialist Jason Ling (凌偉倫), as assistant director; composer and songwriter Chen Chien-chi (陳建騏), music; laser light specialist Wu Yu-lin (吳玉麟); and pyrotechnic designer Lee Xiu-chao (李秀超).

This New Year's Eve performance lasted over five minutes after the countdown and consisted of colorful fireworks from Taiwan and Europe, equipped with the latest in low-smoke fireworks technology. In addition, a new T-Pad LED light net was used to provide a digital display on all four sides of the building, unlike in previous years when it was only visible from one side.

For the first time this year, the show combined beam lights, lasers, and other outdoor lighting effect performances with fireworks and multimedia animations, architectural lighting, and original music to create a multi-sensory immersive show.